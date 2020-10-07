Joe Mettle and his wife, Salomey Selassie, have been spotted in a new lovely video on social media.

The video has the two jamming to Keche’s No Dulling hit track featuring Kuami Eugene as they spent quality time together.

In the video, Selassie is seen looking elegant in a black dress with white polka dots.

Wearing nicely-woven long braids, the gospel singer’s wife pouted and made gestures while she took the selfie video.

Her husband approaches from behind and joined her in the video while the No Dulling song played.

Moments later, Mettle is seen trying to pout like Selassie and it got her smiling.

The video which was shared on the Instagram stories of Selassie ends with a fine photo of Mettle which she captioned as the ‘real deal’ with a love emoji.

From the video couple seemed to be enjoying their marriage which us barely two months old. The got married in August 2020.