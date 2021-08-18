A man, believed to be in his forties, has committed suicide by hanging on an orange tree at Tinkong, a farming Community in Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The deceased has been identified as Donkor alias Odo.

He was found hanging with a rope made up of mosquito net intertwined with a rag and other materials on an orange tree by some children who were playing football near the crime scene on Tuesday at about 6:00 pm.

He was bare-chested and wearing only shorts.

Starr News reported that the deceased suffered mild stroke some months ago but recovered after treatment.

However, he went to stay alone, leaving his wife and five children, and subsequently became addicted to alcohol.

ALSO READ:

Assembly Member for the area, Samuel Abokyi, said police from Adawso have come to convey the body to the morgue after preliminary investigations.

The deceased did not leave a note neither did he communicate to anyone about his predicament which could be a possible cause of his action.