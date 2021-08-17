“If you have an ambition of leading the New Patriotic Party (NPP), then show leadership as the head of economic management team of the Akufo-Addo government to ensure that we are paid.”

This is the call of the coalition of aggrieved customers of Gold Coast Fund Management to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Charles Nyame, the spokesperson of the group, charged Dr Bawumia as they threaten to hit the street at the end of September.

The Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Gold Coast Fund Management described as worrying situation the delay in payment of their locked-up funds.

Addressing the media at a press conference, the Public Relations Officer, Charles Nyame said the reasons cited by the government for the delayed payment of Gold Coast customers despite a provision made in the 2021 budget for that purpose and the subsequent approval by parliament are unfair.

He bemoaned why the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is hiding behind liquidations from court to deny them payment.

The group says the 5.5 billion budget allocation which has been approved by parliament must be released for payment.

They say due to economic hardship, 49 of their members, who are pensioners, have lost their lives.

They charged Dr Bawumia to show leadership as the leader of the economic management team to ensure payment and that he should not wait until he becomes presidential candidate of the NPP.

The coalition is calling on the boss of SEC to resign or be sacked by the president for non-payment.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the group, Charles Nyame, failure to hear any good news at the end of September, will lead to the members hitting the street again to express their displeasure.

The coalition, therefore, called on the National Chief Imam, Asantehene, Christian Council and others to intervene to help them get their locked-up funds after years of weeping.