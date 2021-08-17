Ghana has been drawn in Group C for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be staged in Cameroon.

The Black Stars have been paired with familiar foes Morocco, Comoros, and Gabon.

The 2015 AFCON finalists were in the same group with Morocco during the 2008 competition which was staged in Ghana, beating the Atlas Lions 2-0 at the Accra sports stadium.

Comoros was an opponent during the second round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The senior team drew the first leg 0-0 before defeating them 2-0 in the second leg in November 2015 courtesy goals from Wakaso and Jordan Ayew.

Ghana defeated Gabon 4-0 on aggregate in June 2008 during the 2010 World Cup qualifiers, winning the double-legged tie 2-0 each.



Full draw:



Group A

Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Cape Verde



Group B

Senegal, Zimbabwe, Guinea, Malawi

Group C

Morocco, Ghana, Comoros, Gabon



Group D

Nigeria, Egypt, Sudan, Guinea Bissau.



Group E

Algeria, Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire

Group F

Tunisia, Mali, The Gambia, Mauritania