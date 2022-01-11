Special aide to former President John Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari has wondered whether the love for the Ghana national team, Black Stars, can ever be rekindled among the citizenry.

According to her, the love has not been reciprocated by the team for at least 40 years despite the high hopes Ghanaians have in the players.

Bring back the love, how can this love be reciprocated when the said love has remained unrequited for at least 40 years !!! #BlackStars — Joyce Bawah Mogtari (@joyce_bawah) January 11, 2022

Her comment comes on the back of the defeat the team suffered in their first match in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] against Morocco.

The coach, Milovan Rajevac and his side were hoping to make a bright start to the tournament but that was not to be.

An 83rd-minute Sofiane Boufal goal gave the North African giants a crucial win over Ghana at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde on Monday.

Taking to her Twitter page, Madam Mogtari has lamented the team has had the same outcome over the years regardless of having a foreign or local coach.

She wrote: Ghanaian Coach, Foreign Coach, Local player vis-a-vis foreign player same outcome… how do we bring back the love…#AFCON2022 #BlackStars.

The #BringBackTheLove campaign was initiated by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after football activities came to a halt in June 2018 following the revelation made in the ‘Number 12’ video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.