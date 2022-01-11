Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac, has said the entire playing body was not happy with the results against Morocco.

The Black Stars suffered a 1-0 defeat to the North African side in the Group C opener in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] on Monday at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde.

The defeat has left the West Africans bottom of the table in Group C.

An 82nd-minute strike by Sofiane Boufal sealed the win for the North African side.

“It was a difficult game for us, on the pitch were two great teams of African football. Morocco scored on the first opportunity it had,” Rajevac told pressmen after the game, as per Cafonline.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate Morocco and my players on the commitment shown on the pitch. We still have two games to go and we will stay focused on them.

“It is true that we have created more scoring opportunities, but we have not been able to materialise that opportunity. We are unhappy in that respect.

“We hope to score goals and win the next two games. I will calmly analyse the goal shot conceded and see where the team lost control of the game. Right now, we will keep our focus on the match.”

The big moment came in the 82nd minute when Boufal pounced on a loose ball inside the box to fire first-time past goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott.

Ghana have four days to prepare for their next game, a clash with Gabon, before wrapping up their group stage campaign again Comoros.