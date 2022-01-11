Ghanaian actress and TV presenter, Vicky Zugah, has lost her mother five years after battling an undisclosed illness.

The heartbroken actress took to her Instagram page to announce the news, calling it a black Monday.

According to her, she was advised not to post anything about the sickness as they awaited a miracle and testimony.

Posting a photo of the deceased, she penned an emotional tribute, saying her mum has given up on her and the siblings.

She acknowledged the deceased has left a vacuum nobody can fill.

Despite being broken over her loss, the actress said she will not question God and prayed the soul of the departed rest in peace.

She wrote: For five years you fought. For five years I waited for a miracle.

For five years you held on.

I was advised not to post or talk about your illness on social media till you heal completely so I waited Mum. I waited for that testimony.

Today you gave up on me and my siblings. Today you left a vacuum. A space no one can fill. I refuse to question God! Rest in heavenly peace mama.

I love you. I miss you already 😢

#BlackMonday#RIPMum#ItIsWell.

Many fans and followers after her post have trooped to the comment section to commiserate with her.