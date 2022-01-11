The Ghana Cocoa Board has hinted at plans to ensure that cocoa shipment to other parts of the world is not affected by the strike of Cocoa Carriers which has been ongoing for about a week now.

The Cocoa Carriers have been agitating over better service conditions and increment in salary before returning to work.

Responding to the concerns by the Cocoa Haulers, Head of Public Affairs at COCOBOD, Fiifi Boafo, admitted that although the strike may affect the export of the commodity, it is taking alternative steps to avert it.

“Yes if any action is not taken, the strike will affect the shipment of cocoa and that is why we have not rested ever since the matter came up. Both management of COCOBOD and CMC have been on the grounds trying to find means to get the work done”.

“I can assure you that management is looking into the concerns raised and at the appropriate time will come out with a conclusion” he said.

COCOBOD has agreed to further engage with the Cocoa Carriers to ensure that the grievances are resolved for them to return to work.

“We have being in contact with the contractors and carriers so far, and management is making some assessment of their proposals”.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Cocoa Carriers, Abobiga Raymond Atanga has told Joy Business that some of their members in Tema have returned to work despite the move by those in Tema and Takoradi to stay home until their grievances are resolved.