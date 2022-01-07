Cocoa Carriers across the country on Thursday 6th January 2022 rejected a proposal by the management of the Cocoa Marketing Company and Ghana Cocoa Board to increase pay for carrying a bag of cocoa from 62 pesewas to 82 pesewas.

This led to inconclusive hours of disagreements between the parties at an emergency meeting in Tema in the Greater Accra Region.

According to the cocoa carriers who numbered about 5,000, the current amount of 62 pesewas being paid for carrying a bag of cocoa is willfully inadequate, looking at the nature of work.

Speaking to Joy Business after the meeting, the Chairman of the Tema, Takoradi and Kumasi Cocoa Carriers, Abobiga Raymond Atinga said the strike will continue until an agreement is reached in improving the service condition of the workers.

“We are not accepting the 82 pesewas and will not go back to work if the 1 is not given to us. We’re saying this because the cost of transportation has gone up, rent has gone up, utility bills and living conditions are up but they continue to pay a meagre amount of money for the work done,” he said.

The situation when prolonged is likely to cause a break in the export of cocoa to the world market for the next couple of weeks, and consequently affect earnings from the commodity.

The Cocoa Haulers early this week commenced the indefinite strike to press on their demand for a better service condition and an increase in carried price for a bag of cocoa.