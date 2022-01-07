SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to a classic La Liga rivalry, as Real Madrid play host to Valencia at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on the evening of Saturday 8 January 2022.

“They’re a solid side with individual and collective quality. We’ll have to put together a good game plan to give us an advantage in our play and in the game,” said Real manager Carlo Ancelotti. “There are another games, moments and runs during the season and I’m not going to put more pressure on this game. That pressure is good for us. We’re confident because we’re performing well.”

Valencia boss Jose Bordalas, meanwhile, wants to see his side embrace the challenge and keep on developing: “We have had some good results toward the end of 2021, and now we must carry that form into 2022. We know the test that awaits us in our first game of the year against Real Madrid, but I hope we see a positive outcome.”

Key players

Luka Modric – The Croatian playmaker remains vital to Real Marid, helping establish the team’s rhythm and passing patterns in the middle of the park. Modric will look to get on the ball early and dictate terms against Valencia.

Goncalo Guedes – The winger/forward has been one of Valencia’s most effective players this season, with the 25-year-old using his pace and movement to full effect. He would love to underline the good work he has done in 2021-22 with a strong showing against Real Madrid.

Head-to-head stats

In head-to-head terms, Real and Valencia have met in 62 matches across all competitions dating back as far as 1993. Los Blancos have claimed 34 wins compared to 14 for Los Che, with 14 games drawn.

Real beat Valencia 2-1 away from home when the teams met earlier this season, in September 2021, with Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema scoring late goals for the capital-city club after Hugo Duro’s opened for the hosts.

Battles to watch

Carlo Ancelotti v Jose Bordalas – Bordalas set up Valencia to frustrate Real when the teams last met, and Ancelotti will need to ensure that his charges are able to break free of their opponent’s defensive approach.

David Alaba v Maxi Gomez – The Austrian defender has enjoyed a fine first campaign with Real Madrid and will look forward to the energetic and determined challenge offered by Valencia’s Uruguayan striker Maxi Gomez.

Karim Benzema v Mouctar Diakhaby – An all-French clash, Diakhaby will have the tough task of trying to quell the threat of Benzema, who has continued his excellent scoring form and even netted the decisive goal when these teams last met.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid will look to take out their frustrations at a lack of consistency in their clash away to Villarreal; Deportivo Alaves and Athletic Bilbao will have a Basque derby for their meeting at Estadio de Mendizorroza, and Real Betis face a tricky trip away to an improving Rayo Vallecano.

“The team are looking comfortable in a very competitive division, many of the players are making their debuts in La Liga but we’ve shown we can compete with any opponent. We’ve carried that hope and excitement from getting promoted with us and it’s giving us the energy we need,” said Rayo manager Andoni Iraola.

La Liga broadcast details, 8-10 January 2022

All times CAT

Saturday 8 January

15:00: Levante v Mallorca – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv La Liga and SuperSport GOtv Football

17:15: Real Sociedad v Celta Vigo – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Granada v Barcelona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Real Madrid v Valencia – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 9 January

15:00: Rayo Vallecano v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:15: Sevilla v Getafe – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport GOtv La Liga and SuperSport GOtv Football

19:30: Alaves v Athletic Bilbao – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Osasuna v Cadiz – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

22:00: Villarreal v Atletico Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Monday 10 January