The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) says approval was duly granted for some fertilisers and agrochemicals valued at GHS 23.9 million which was written off in its books.

This comes on the back of the 2020 Auditor-General’s report which indicated that the fertilisers were written off from the books of COCOBOD by the Board of Directors in 2018 without parliamentary approval.

However, COCOBOD, in a statement, said management is working with the Board of Directors for onward submission to Parliament for retrospective approval of the write-off through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

Explaining circumstances that led to the expiration, the statement noted it was detected after the incumbent administration assumed office in 2017.

This was after an audit was conducted into significant volumes which were in stock when procurement and distribution of fertilisers and agrochemicals are done and usually applied annually.

“It, therefore, caused an audit to be conducted on the items which revealed that some fertilisers and agro-chemicals valued at Ghc23,957, 520.65 had expired,” part of the statement read.

COCOBOD has since assured stakeholders that prudent measures have been put in place to prevent the recurrence of issues of this nature.