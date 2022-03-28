Beatrice Adzo Patu, mother of Ghanaian actress, Vicky Zugah has been finally laid to rest.

This was in a solemn ceremony held at the Madina Social Welfare on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Madam Beatrice passed on Monday, January 10, 2022.

She was 74 years old.

Madam Patu’s death, according to her daughter, was after five years of battling an illness she did not disclose.

Visuals from the funeral ceremony captured many celebrities who joined their colleague to bid farewell to her mum.

Creative arts industry players Martha Ankomah, Gloria Sarfo, Kalsoume Sinare, Prince David Osei, Roselyn Ngissah among others were in attendance.

It was a difficult moment for Miss Zugah as she could not control her tears but took solace in the presence of her colleagues.

Watch the video below: