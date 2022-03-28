The Confederation of African Football has approved Nigerian Football Federation’s request to admit 60,000 spectators for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off second leg match against Ghana on Tuesday.

This update comes after the NFF requested to play the game in full capacity with CAF initially granting 30,000 fans.

Therefore, the MKO Abiola Stadium which was recently renovated will now be up to full capacity on Tuesday.

Official: CAF approves request from Nigeria to have a full house at the 60,000 capacity MK Abiola Stadium on Tuesday vs Ghana. #JollofDerby pic.twitter.com/DbEwzNhVyn — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) March 27, 2022

The Super Eagles will take on the Black Stars of Ghana on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The game will determine the team that will join the teams from Africa to play at the World Cup in Qatar.

