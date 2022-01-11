The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced the shortage of 32-page passport booklets.

The shortage, according to the ministry, is due to supply-related challenges.

The Ministry, in a statement released to that effect, said the 48-page booklets are in stock, hence interested persons can apply for them through the online application platform.

The statement also added the fee for the 48-page booklet remains unchanged.

For expedited service, applicants will pay GHS200 while regular service costs GHS150.

The Ministry has, however, assured that efforts are underway to rectify the situation to ensure the availability of the 32-page passport booklets within the shortest possible time.

Adequate measures the outfit noted are being put in place to prevent similar future occurrences.

ALSO READ:

Read the statement below: