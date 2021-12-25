Ernest Nyarko

Ghanaian striker, Ernest Nyarko, has opened up after losing the chance to feature for Black Stars in Cameroon AFCON 2022.

The Ukraine professional claimed that the scouts most of the time pay less attention to other leagues as compared to European leagues.

He made this statement after the Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac, announced the 30-man provisional squad on Tuesday for AFCON 2022 in January.

“Most of the time I feel the scouts don’t pay much attention to these kinds of leagues and they look forward to the top clubs and leagues in Europe,” he said.

Speaking on Asempa Sports Nite show, he said that maybe it’s not his time yet to receive a call-up to participate for his home country.

“I won’t say they are not fair maybe they have been scouting but haven’t noticed us yet or its not our time to be called,” he claimed.

“So I believe in time, I want them to invite me on the basis of my performance,” he added.

FC Lviv star is having a superb season and has recorded three goals and four assists in the Ukraine Premier Liga.