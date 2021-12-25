The Chairman for health commodities under the Ministry of Health has expressed reservations about allegations of misapplying covid-19 funds.

According to Matthew Yaw Kyeremeh, it is not nice for people to make such wild allegations without concrete evidence.

“Nobody has spent any money and what I can say is that since the inception of covid, every procurement has been overboard meaning auditors can access the documents.

“We will conduct an audit for all procurements and it will uncover that nobody has spent money,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

However, Mr Kyeremeh indicated anybody with documents to prove the allegations of misappropriation can make them available.

“The allegation is serious and we will ask anyone with evidence to bring it forth for us to look into it and take the necessary action,” he said.

Mr Matthew Yaw Kyeremeh

Minority Leader of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has said that they will probe how the funds secured by government for the fight against Covid-19 were used.

According to him, monies allocated for covid-19 to protect lives and public health were used for political purposes and to solicit votes from the electorate in the 2020 election.

The legislator insisted that the President has squandered public funds in such a way that it undermines the democratic process.

RELATED:

But reacting to the claims, Mr Kyeremeh noted so far as he is concerned, no monies have been paid for any meetings with regards to covid-19.

“Nobody has paid a dime for any meetings. I can vouch that my committee is doing everything wholeheartedly for the love of the country but such things are disheartening and dampen our morale for the mandate assigned,” he bemoaned.

Listen to the audio above: