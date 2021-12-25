The Kingdom Network,a civil society organisation that represents Churches and Christian bodies, has urged churches to be very wary of the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron.

The Omicron variant has raised its ugly head at a point when the world is ready to celebrate the birth of Christ with a sense of normalcy.

However, the new variant of the novel coronavirus brought back emotions reminiscent of December 2019, when cases began popping up across the world.The body of Christ has been hit repeatedly by the effects of COVID and has had to adjust to the challenges it has posed and the recovery process.

Convenor of Kingdom Equip Network, Dr Emmanuel Ansah has therefore commended religious bodies for complying with measures put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 during the Christmas festivities.

He also urged them to observe all the safety protocols put in place by government during church services.

Dr. Ansah added that, the emergence of the omicron variant at a time when Christians are eager to worship the Lord and celebrate the birth of Christ poses new challenges, but they trust the Lord to keep his own safe.