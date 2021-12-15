The Minority in Parliament has accused the government of spending GH¢32 million on meetings and seminars under its Covid-19 expenditure.

This, according to the Member of Parliament (MP) for Juaboso Constituency, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, was between January and September.

“In the course of our scrutiny, we realised that not less than GH¢32 million has been expended on meetings and seminars which is under the Covid expenditure in the budget,” he said.

He stated he couldn’t fathom why the government in the 2022 Budget decided to use COVID funds to establish banks.

Mr Mintah also claimed that the National Health Insurance Scheme is owing service providers in excess of five to six months.

“Can you imagine that when we are searching for money to combat COVID, we are using the COVID money to establish banks? he queried.

“According to the budget statement for Economic Policy 2022, Page 335, Appendix 12, the seed fund for capitalisation is in the ranking of GH 573 million,” he quoted.

Mr Akandoh, who is also the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Health Committee, noted that the National Democratic Congress MPs will ensure that a thorough breakdown of funds expended on Covid-19 is duly accounted for.

He assured the Caucus will put the matter before the House and ensure that accountability is achieved