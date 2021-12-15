Amid fears of the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, Zoomlion Ghana Limited has undertaken a thorough disinfection operation in all the airports across the country.

The exercise, which was simultaneously carried out on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, covered the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) – Greater Accra, Kumasi Airport – Ashanti and Tamale Airport – Northern.

The exercise forms part of an arrangement between the government and Zoomlion which sees the waste management company disinfecting these airports on a monthly basis to curb the spread of any Covid-19 tendency and especially in the light of the new Omicron variant.

Already, Ghana has recorded some cases of the Omicron variant, all of which were detected at the KIA.

At the KIA, facilities disinfected included the departure and arrival halls, VIP lounge, Airport Clinic, restrooms, and open spaces among others.

Briefing the media on the sidelines of the exercise at the KIA, a Vector Control Officer at Zoomlion Ghana Limited, King Jones Wonder, said the exercise was crucial in the country’s quest to curb the virus.

“We’re here today to disinfect this Kotoka International Airport, and we do this on a monthly basis… so it’s time to disinfect this place,” he indicated.

He added that the exercise was being done in the other airports across the country.

“We’re doing this to curb the spread of especially the new variant of the Covid-19 called Omicron because it spreads faster than the previous viruses,” he stated.

While pointing out that the national disinfection exercises against Covid-19 have helped a great deal, Mr Wonder reminded Ghanaians to continuously abide by the protocols.

He also assuaged the fears of both Ghanaians and foreigners coming into the country, stressing that our airports were safe and also adequate measures have been put in place by the airport authorities to ensure that travelers are protected from the Omicron variant of the Covid-19.

“The airport is safe for all the arrivals so we’re urging travelers to put away any fears, and enjoy their stay in Ghana during and after the Christmas and New Year festivities,” he assured.

He further indicated that the chemical used for the exercise had no side effects and would not harm human beings.

According to Mr Wonder, Covid was still in the country, hence cautioned Ghanaians against losing their guard.

“I entreat each and every Ghanaian and to all those entering the country to continue wearing nose masks, observe social distancing, wash their hands and take other precautions against the virus,” he urged.