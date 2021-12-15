There was uneasy calm at the Shiashie bus terminal after policemen clashed with trotro drivers and their conductors on Wednesday.

The security personnel stormed the area to supervise a demolition exercise that was being carried out by the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly.

However, the news came as shock to drivers and their mates who say they had been at the site for over 20 years and were hesitant.

This led to a chaotic scene during which the policemen faced off with them amid the firing of gunshots.

But speaking on their action, the Vice Chairman of the Shiashie Drivers Association, Jacob Taylor, said the Okponglo chief gave out the land to them years back.

They, therefore, did not expect to be evicted in this manner though they found out recently it had been sold out for redevelopment into a shopping mall.

“We were set for work this morning when they stormed here and asked that we vacate the place but at the same time, the entrance was locked so we couldn’t even move out and were held hostage,” he narrated.

Mr Taylor on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen explained they visited the chief to register their displeasure but were told he wasn’t aware of any sale.

He lamented their fate now hangs as breadwinners of their families as no provisions have been made for them.

“About 10 have been arrested and taken to the East Legon Police station while others were manhandled,” he claimed.

On behalf of the drivers, he has pleaded with the Assembly and appropriate stakeholders to help them get a new terminal.

