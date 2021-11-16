A staff at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Oheneba Owusu Danso, over its COVID-19 funds.

The petitioner, Awuni Akyireba, who is a Certified Chartered Forensic Accountant at the hospital, alleges that management has misused the Covid-19 funds accrued during the height of the pandemic in 2020.

He said Civil Society Organisations, philanthropists, individuals among others at the peak of the pandemic donated to the facility to augment the government’s efforts.

The petitioner said notable among the donation was a cash of $100,000 and $20,000 from businessman Kwame Despite and Black Stars Midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah respectively.

However, at a business review meeting, Dr Danso allegedly revealed the hospital incurred losses and were among other things unable to pay staff bonuses.

“The CEO at a performance review and business meeting of the hospital stated that all the directorates of the hospital incurred losses in the year under review and the cumulative loss was about GHC 6.2 million wherefore the hospital was unable to pay end of the year 2020 bonuses to members of staff and meet the logistical needs of the hospital.

“Just on the 29th of October, 2021, the Acting Head of Directorate of Trauma and Orthopedics had to write to suspend all surgeries at the A&E theatre due to unavailability of theatre tables,” his petition read in part.

Despite an official Nissan SUV 2016 vehicle which was given to the CEO following his appointment, the petitioner further claimed two additional luxurious Toyota Camrys of 2020 model have been acquired for Dr Danso, and the Medical Director, Prof Baffuor Kofi Opoku.

To the petitioner, he cannot fathom how the management was able to afford the cars valued at $58,000 each but failed to provide essential medical logistics.

Read the full petition below:

KATH staff drags CEO to CHRAJ by Gertrude Otchere on Scribd