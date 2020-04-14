Ghana midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah, has made a donation of $20,000 to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital to help fight COVID-19.

Ghana is faced with the pandemic just like almost every country worldwide.

Currently, the number of confirmed cases in the West African country stands at 636. A total of 17 persons have recovered while eight people have also lost their lives.

In a bid to support the government in its effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the former Juventus wingback has donated cash to the hospital.

Kwadwo Asamoah’s donation

A representative made the donation of $20,000 on his behalf to the management of the hospital, today, April 14.

Asamoah, 31, is one of many Ghanaian footballers who have donated to hospitals, as well as communities to help in the fight against the COVID-19 and also support the needy.

Asamoah, who hails from the Ashanti region, believes it was appropriate to make a donation to the region he grew up in.

Asamoah has been one of Ghana’s finest players the last decade, playing for big sides such as Juventus and Inter Milan in that period.

He has also featured prominently for the Black Stars in the last few years, though injuries have forced him to go in and out of the national side on a few occasions.