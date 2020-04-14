The Ashanti region has recorded four more Covid-19 cases, the Regional Health Directorate has confirmed.

This brings the total number of recorded cases in the region to 53 as at Tuesday April 14, 2020.

The Regional Health Director, Dr Emmanuel Tenkorang, explained that, this disclosure is in response to fake numbers being reported on social media.

He stressed that, cases in Ashanti region are 53 and not 139 as is being circulated on social media.

What is worrying, Dr Tenkorang said, is the spread of the virus outside Greater Kumasi.

He indicated that, they have taken 10, 000 samples for testing and are waiting the results.

Dr Tenkorang appealed to residents to practice the social distancing rules and personnel hygiene to help contain the spread.