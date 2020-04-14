PJS food limited has donated 50, 000 cedis and rice products worth 15,000 cedis to the Covid- 19 Trust Fund.

The Indian company, which is into the importation of popular red eagle rice and oil products, made the contribution at a short ceremony at the Jubilee House.

Established 10 years ago, the company employs 50 Ghanaians and is currently exploring avenues to go into local ice production.

Presenting the cheque, managing director, Sachin Gupta, indicated the company’s confidence in the ability of President Nana Akufo-Addo to address the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We see ourselves as Ghanaians and once our President, Nana Akufo-Addo made the call for corporate organisarions to contribute to the fund, we decided to answer the call and that is why we are here today to donate our quota and we are hopeful it will go a long way to alleviate, especially the plight of the needy and vulnerable in society,” he said.

Receiving the cash and items donated, chairperson of the Covid-19 trust fund, Sophia Akuffo pointed the trust exist for the needy and assured every money and items donated will go to alleviate their plight.

She added the fund is in the process of setting up a bank account and other administrative tools to ensure transparent use of the money accrued so far.