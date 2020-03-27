Businessmen, Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong have once again demonstrated their bigheartedness in these challenging times of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The duo have donated an amount of $100,000 to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) to help fight the novel coronavirus-positive cases which keep soaring by the day in the country.

The selection of KATH comes as a result of the Hospital’s support for, not only the Ashanti Region, but all neighboring regions within the middle belt and northern part of Ghana, peacefmonline.com reported.

According to the report, the two brothers trust that the amount will be put into judicious use for the benefit of the vulnerable and the sick in society.

