First lady of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has joined the staying positive challenge with some gospel tunes.

The challenge, which was first started by actor and producer, Tyler Perry who sang a motivational song, Whole World to inspire others to keep their faith amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The challenge had been taken up by many Ghanaians and celebrities with the latest to join the train being the First Lady.

She posted a video of herself doing the song with the caption, through it all let’s find comfort in knowing that God still remains supreme and we have to do our part and believe He will see us through this.

She encouraged the people to observe all the necessary health measures required as they cling to the little ray of hope.

In the past few weeks across the world, we have been reminded of how limited and frail we are as human beings. Our faith and belief are being tested in ways unimaginable. We all had plans but we have had to put it on hold to stay home and be safe while others continue to sacrifice for us. I commend all our health professionals and leaders doing all they can to fight the pandemic. I implore you to take the precautions very very seriously because COVID19 is not a joke. Take all the necessary steps required. Do it so you do not put your loved ones in danger. The precautions are to protect our families and loved ones as much as ourselves Wash your hands routinely, use your sanitizer and continue to practice social distancing. Through it all let's find comfort in knowing that God still remains supreme and we have to do our part and believe He will see us through this. We can only cling to hope knowing He’s got the whole world in His hands. #SpreadCalmNotFear #WholeWorldInHisHands #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge

A post shared by Rebecca Akufo-Addo (@rakufoaddo) on

