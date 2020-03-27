First lady of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has joined the staying positive challenge with some gospel tunes.

The challenge, which was first started by actor and producer, Tyler Perry who sang a motivational song, Whole World to inspire others to keep their faith amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The challenge had been taken up by many Ghanaians and celebrities with the latest to join the train being the First Lady.

She posted a video of herself doing the song with the caption, through it all let’s find comfort in knowing that God still remains supreme and we have to do our part and believe He will see us through this.

She encouraged the people to observe all the necessary health measures required as they cling to the little ray of hope.

ALSO READ

Find one of the posts below: