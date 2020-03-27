A former Deputy Minister for Communications and health policy consultant has attributed Ghana’s community spread of the novel COVID-19 to delayed mass testing of citizens.

He made the assertion while speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Eko Sii Sen afternoon programme on Friday.

Dr Omane Boamah said despite not having enough test kits, the government could have gone ahead with a mass testing exercise to prevent the country from recording horizontal cases of coronavirus.

His assertion follows a patient he had, who before the country recorded its first two cases of the pandemic, showed mild symptoms of the disease.