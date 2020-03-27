The Upper West region has recorded its first coronavirus case, Adomonline.com has learnt.

The victim, according to reports, is a 42-year-old man who returned to Ghana from United Kingdom and had been to Spain and Egypt, all countries battling the virus.

Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, announced this at a press conference, Friday.

He said the victim knew he was exposed and went into self-quarantine until he tested positive for the virus.

“The good thing is that, even before the test results came out positive, the suspect was in self-quarantine. He isolated himself because he had returned from countries where the disease is prevalent,” Dr Salih noted.

He said the Regional Director of Ghana Health Service has contacted him to be moved to an isolation centre to commence treatment.

Dr Salih urged residents not to panic as they are in total control of the situation.

“You should not panic; the fact that he is a patient does not mean he is going to die,” he stressed.

