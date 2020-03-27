For highlife artiste, Dada Hafco, the threat of coronavirus has not been as simple as people seem to think.

He told JoyNews’ Doreen Avio, that the moved back to Ghana from the United Kingdom (UK) because of the growing coronavirus cases there which he said was affecting his life.

“All the streets are dead and the shops are empty, it was quite scary. I came back before the UK went on total lockdown,” he said.

According to him, a total lockdown for the UK would mean he cannot move back to his homeland until the threat of coronavirus has passed – something he added could have a negative effect on his career.

MORES STORIES:

Dada Hafco was part of the 1030 Ghanaians who were put under mandatory quarantine after they arrived on Saturday.

He explained that the passengers were informed before landing in the country about government’s intention to put them under quarantine for 14 days.

“We’re hoping that in the next coming days well get our tests done and results ready,” he added.