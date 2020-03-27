An unidentified young man who visited the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) hub of a bank to withdraw money was captured using a stick for the transaction.

The gentleman’s action is probably his own way of responding to the campaign against the spread of coronavirus.

Health experts say one way to avoid being infected by the virus is to avoid touching surfaces and touching of the face.

ALSO READ

In an instagram video, the guy who seen wearing a t-shirt and cap took his time to punch the keys with the stick while others stood back in a queue for their turn.

An unidentified lady who might have taken the video and could not control herself was heard laughing in the background at the sight of the hilarious moment as she questioned the action of the young man.

Watch the video below: