Musician Wanlov and his sister, Deborah Vanessa aka Sister Derby, are the latest celebrities to start their own initiative that helps to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Many people are educating or donating goods, including hand sanitisers but these two decided to make their own face masks.

The masks, according to Sister Derby, were made out of recycled second-hand clothing, especially, T-Shirts.

‘Ano Dross’, which directly translates as ‘mouth panty’, is what they decided to call their product.

In a documentary about the masks, Sister Derby said their initiative would not only help deal with airborne diseases like Covid-19 but also minimise clothing waste at dumpsites and in the sea.

The two are working hand in hand with tailors at Kantamanto to make these masks.

Watch the video below: