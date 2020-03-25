Nigerian radio personality, television host and vlogger, Toke Makinwa has said that every female should have a vibrator in the year 2020.

She made this known while speaking on her vlog on the subject sex-education.

According to her, females need to have a time in the day when they will pleasure themselves with a vibrator.

“I am saying you should do this not because you are a pervert but because it will help you to know what works for you and what doesn’t,” she said.

Toke went on to prescribe three types of vibrators for females namely: “Bullet, rabbit, and a clit sucker.”

“So many haven’t had an orgasm before. You depend so much on the guy to decide what your body wants, however you should take one day in the week to experiment with your vagina and see what you really want,” she added.