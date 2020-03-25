The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) is calling on the government of Akufo-Addo to declare a nationwide lock-down with immediate effect.

“The lock-down though not a comfortable decision for leadership and citizens alike is a proven option backed by science and along with the other measures will ultimately be in our best interest,” a statement copied to Adomonline.com said.

The Association wants only essential services to be allowed to go about their daily activities in times that President Nana Akufo-Addo has described as “not ordinary” with the country battling with the coronavirus pandemic.

“We call on all Ghanaians to support such a move in the national interest to save our nation from the devastating effects of this pandemic,” GMA said in a press statement released Wednesday.

