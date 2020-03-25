Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has praised a young girl for cancelling her birthday party because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Josephine, who turned seven this week, wrote to Mr Johnson to tell him she is “staying at home because you asked us to.”

The little girl, who lives in Stubbington, Hampshire, said she made the decision in the hope it will help prevent Covid-19 spreading further.

“I want to let you know it is my birthday today but I am staying at home because you asked us to,” Josephine said in her neatly penned letter.

“I think mummy and daddy might have to cancel my birthday party but I don’t mind because I want everyone to be okay.

“Please keep working hard to keep us all well. Are you remembering to wash your hands?”

Josephine told Prime Minister Boris Johnson she cancelled her birthday party (Image: @LocksHeathCC/Twitter)



Mr Johnson wrote back to Josephine on Saturday and posted his reply on his Twitter account.

He wrote: “Happy birthday! I am glad to hear you are staying at home, though I am sorry to hear about your party.

“We have all got to do our bit to protect the NHS and save lives, and that is exactly what you are doing, so well done! You are setting a great example.

“We are working round the clock to keep people safe, and if we work together we can send coronavirus packing. And once we have done that you can DEFINITELY have a party with your friends!

“In answer to your question – I’m regularly washing my hands with soap and water for 20 seconds: the time it takes to sing Happy Birthday twice!”