The Electoral Commission (EC) has postponed the upcoming voter registration exercise slated for April 18, 2020.

Director of Electoral Services at the EC, Dr Serebour Quaicoe, disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

He said the decision reached in consultation with political parties at an Inter-Party Advisory Committee is based on the reported cases of coronavirus in the country.

Dr Quaicoe said they are collaborating with health experts to decide on a more favourable date.

He, however, maintained that, a new register will be compiled before the December general election.

“Whatever be the case, there should be a new register,” Dr Quaicoe added.