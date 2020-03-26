Some 808 prisoners have been freed in the wake of the increased coronavirus cases recorded in the country.

President Nana Akufo-Addo granted the amnesty on Thursday, March 26,2020 upon recommendation of the Prisons Service Council in consultation with the Council of State in accordance with Article 72(1) of the 1992 Constitution.

The freed prisoners included 783 first-time offenders, three inmates aged 70 and above, 11 seriously ill, seven prisoners on death row whose sentences have been commuted to life imprisonment and four inmates serving life sentence to have sentence commuted to 20 years definite term.

