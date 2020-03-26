Policy think tank, Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation, has requested for a regional breakdown of COVID-19 recorded cases in the country.

According to president for the think tank, Peter Bismark Kwofie, a regional distribution made available by the Ghana Health Service will help inform where the spread is prevalent and make Ghanaians more cautious.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Eko Sii Sen on Thursday, Mr Kwofie revealed that the think tank at the end of the day will come out with a statement demanding answers to seven questions posed to the government and the Ghana Health Service.

Among the questions he said will be why government was not giving a regional breakdown of the recorded cases? Which region has the highest number of traced contacts? And how many suspected infected persons are tested both in Accra and Kumasi in a day?