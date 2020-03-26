As part of measures to limit the spread of coronavirus, the Local Government Service has suspended its clocking system for staff.

ALSO READ:

The software to ensure workers report and close from work at the designate time is no more in place in the Metropolitan, Municipal and Districts Assemblies (MMDAs) across the country.

Head of Local Government Service, Nana Ato Arthur, revealed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Thursday.

He explained that, the safety and welfare of staff are very paramount as losing the manpower will impact negatively in their output.

Mr Arthur said they have also complied with the directive from the Public Services Commission to run a shift system.

As it is now, he said all the MMDAs are running a shift system and have suspended all meetings to curb the spread of the virus.

Aside the shift system, the Head of Local Government Service indicated that, they have provided veronica buckets and hand sanitisers at their offices for workers and visitors to observe personal hygiene.

Lock-down debate

Sharing his thoughts on calls on the government for lock-down, Mr Arthur said such calls are premature.

He noted that, given the measures put in place, it was obvious the government is in total control to contain the spread of the virus.

“A call for the lock-down is not very significant to me. We should just follow the precautions by the health professionals and we will be fine,” he said.

Mr Arthur appealed to the experts calling for the lock-down to rather support the government’s efforts in fighting the pandemic.