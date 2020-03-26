Drug traffickers and militias in Rio de Janeiro’s lawless Cidade de Deus (City of God) favela in Brazil, have taken the law into their own hands by imposing strict curfews on residents over the deadly coronavirus spreading all over the world.

The move comes after Brazil’s Health Ministry confirmed 2,201 cases of COVID-19 and 46 deaths from the virus on Tuesday.

While Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been widely criticised for a slow response to the outbreak, the criminal gangs at favelas, a sprawling complex of slums are now taking their own precautions against the virus, according to residents and press reports.

Rio newspaper, Extra, reported that the City of God gangsters have been driving round the slum, blaring out a recorded message to residents.

The message read: “We’re imposing a curfew because nobody is taking this seriously.

“Whoever is in the street screwing around or going for a walk will receive a corrective and serve as an example. Better to stay home doing nothing. The message has been given.”