Head of Disease Control Unit of the Kaneshie Polyclinic, Priscilla Kyerewaa, has called for psychological aid for persons who have been quarantined by the state to reduce COVID-19 spread.

Madam Kyerewaa says the attitude being exhibited by some of those quarantined requires psychological services as a matter of urgency.

She appealed on Adom FM’s current affairs show, Burning Issues, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

According to her, whilst some have been expressing fears about their job security, others are calling for visitations from relatives to collect packages. She said those who came for packages are, however, locked down by the authorities because of their exposure to those returning from other countries.

The Disease Control expert added that some people think they shouldn’t have been quarantined because they only picked relatives from the airport.

Others are also rejecting the choice of food being provided and asking for their preferences.

As part of government’s measures to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus, President Nana Akufo-Addo among other measures announced closure of all borders and a 14-day mandatory quarantine of all persons who will arrive in the country within the period.

The implementation of the said directive has kept many people who returned from outside the country in some hotels to undergo testing after the 14-day maturity period, before being allowed to go home.

Moreover, she asked the government to consider providing other logistics those in quarantine need such as clothing since some of them only visited with one clothe and got locked down.

Miss Kyerewaa, however, supported a partial lock-down by the State in the two main capitals, Accra and Kumasi.

She underscored the challenges that would befall a developing nation like Ghana under a lockdown but asked the government to put measures in place to ensure the pandemic doesn’t spread.

As at 10 pm GMT, on March 25, Ghana had recorded 93 confirmed cases with four deaths and one recovery.

Source: Felix Anim-Appau|Adom News