After setting up an emergency response team, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ayawaso West, Hon. Sandra Owusu-Ahinkorah , has presented items such as hand sanitisers, Veronica Buckets among others to vantage places in the constituency to fight against coronavirus.

The preventive-items were given to market women at Santana Market at Tesano, in-mates at James Camp Prisons, and two other lorry stations (Shiashie and American House, Legon) respectively.

Key among the items that were donated were gallons of hand sanitisers, dispensers, gloves, nose masks, bleach, liquid soap, tissue paper, and gun thermometers.

Ayawaso West Wuogon MCE presents preventive-items to market women at Santana Market, Tesano

Madam Comfort Ekuban, the queen mother of Santana Market received the items on behalf of the market women and further thanked the Ayawaso leaders for their thoughtful gesture.

Madam Comfort Ekuban, the Queen mother of Santana Market receives a gallon of soap from Hon. Sandra Owusu-Ahinkorah

Meanwhile, at the James Camp Prisons in Accra, DDP Florence Asantewaa Appiah, Greater Accra Commander of Ghana Prisons, was elated such items were presented to her institution to curb the novel Covid-19 virus by the Ayawaso Assembly.

DDP Florence Asantewaa Appiah, Greater Accra Commander of Ghana Prisons, does the elbow greeting with Ayawaso West-Wuogon MCE at James Camp Prison

James Camp Prison, Accra

According to her, the in-mates were prone to a disaster if such care wasn’t instituted. She disclosed however, the strict measures taken in place to prevent outsiders, especially visitors from getting into contact with those serving time.

Ayawaso Municipal Assembly donates items to James Camp Prison

At the Shiashie and American House lorry stations, the station masters accepted the items in good faith.

Covid-19: American House Lorry Station receive preventive-items from Ayawaso West Wuogon Municipal Assembly

Mr Abubakar Seibu, the station master in–charge of the daily affairs of commercial drivers at Shiashie, after accepting the items from Hon Benjamin Nortey Oklah, Assembly Man of the area said passengers will also be tasked to wash their hands before and after they board their vehicles.

Mr Abubakar Seibu, the station master at Shiashie demonstrates hand-washing with soap under running water

Nonetheless, Mr Emmanuel Adjei Tutuani, Asseembly Member for La Bawaleshie maintained the fight against Covid-19 is brutal as such every Tom, Dick and Harry must instigate measures to curb the novel virus.