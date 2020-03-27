General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo, has refuted claims that his salary should be made known to the public.

The astute lawyer was named as the GFA’s new General Secretary by the Executive Council after Kurt Okraku emerged as the president of the country’s football governing body last year.

Following his appointment, it has been widely reported that the GFA must make Mr Addo’s salary public.

However, Mr Addo, who has been tagged as a close pal of the GFA boss, claims it will be unreasonable for the Executive Council to declare how much he is being paid.

“Whoever comes out to demand that I should make salary public is insulting the intelligence of the Executive Council Members,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“I have worked as a journalist and I know how much some of them are being paid. Should I tell the public how much they are being paid?

“I think it will be unwise to do that but for someone to come out and demand I should make my salary public, I think it is not a good thing to do,” he said.

He continued, “I have worked with MTN and nobody demanded I should make my salary public or how much I am being paid so why now?

“I am not bothered about the speculations but in a society where there is law, there will be a day where I will sue someone,” he added.

Mr Addo is a lawyer with over 19 years experience and a member of the Ghana Bar Association.

He holds a Law and Economics degree from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Mr Addo also holds an MBA from the Salford Business School, University of Salford in Manchester, United Kingdom.