Actor and politician, John Dumelo has donated detergents, soaps, gloves and other items to five police stations in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency as he champions the fight against the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Dumelo who is the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for the constituency, said it was important for citizens to play their part and support the government in the fight.

Apart from distributing the over 5,000 hand sanitisers, what I did today was to donate veronica buckets, detergents, soap, gloves and other things police stations across my constituency.

The truth of the matter is that we have to protect the people who protect us. They come into contact with a lot of people and you’ll never know what the other person is carrying so that is the reason why I had to do this. If we protect them they will be able to protect us, he said in an interview with JoyNews’ Becky.

