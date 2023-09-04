

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for posing as a medical practitioner at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

William Cyril Cohen, who was seen lurking around the hospital, is alleged to have been operating under the guise of a doctor of medicine to admit patients and administer drugs.

He was arrested on Monday, September 4, 2023, while in the process of attending to a patient who had been admitted at the emergency ward.

When approached by a senior medical officer, the suspect allegedly became jittery and attempted escaping, but was apprehended by the hospital security.

In a video circulating on social media, the suspect is seen wearing a ward uniform while being hauled by the hospital security who later handed him over to the police.

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital is working with the police to investigate the matter.