The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, is said to have written to the Kaneshie District Court to say that Madina Member of Parliament (MP), Francis Xavier-Sosu, is still on Parliamentary duties abroad.

This was disclosed by the Magistrate, Oheneba Kuffour, on Tuesday.

Mr Kuffour, however, described a portion of the letter from the Speaker as confusing.

This part of the letter states that Parliament has resumed while another indicates the MP is out of the country.

The letter states: “I have been directed by the Rt. Hon. Speaker to bring to the attention of the Hon. Court that the Hon. Member is attending the proceedings of the 3rd Meeting of the First Session of the 8th Parliament, which commenced on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, and is also currently representing Parliament and the Country in a conference in the United States of America.”

The Magistrate said this created the impression Parliament was sitting in Ghana and abroad.

Mr Sosu’s legal team, represented by Victor Adawudu, was quick to explain. He said it simply meant the MP was performing Parliamentary duties.

He assured the court the MP would show up at the next date. The case was adjourned to November 29.

The legislator is accused of unlawfully blocking public road and causing destruction to public property.