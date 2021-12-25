The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has accused the government of a witch-hunting agenda following charges of financial loss against him and to others.

As a former Deputy Finance Minister, Mr Forson says all his roles in the transaction were backed by the legal opinion from the then-Attorney General.

Therefore, he only acted to raise the letters of credit in question on behalf of the substantive Minister.

Against this backdrop, he expects the government to focus and pursue the ‘real’ perpetrators who caused financial loss to the state at the expense of innocent people.

“Clearly, this is witch-hunting. Let me tell the government I am not a witch that they should hunt. They should look for the witch. The witch is the person who allowed the ambulances that came in to rot. He is the witch that should be hunted,” the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam MP lashed out at a press briefing on Friday.

RELATED:

His comment is in response to criminal charges filed against him by the Attorney-General for causing a €2.37 million financial loss in a deal to purchase 200 ambulances for the country between 2014 and 2016.

He bemoaned the timing speaks volume as he has mounted fierce opposition to the government’s e-levy policy, hence the allegation an attempt to silence and intimidate him.

Stating he is yet to be formally charged in court, he was quick to add he will at the appropriate time, and in the course of the trial make available the full complement of

documentation through the process of discovery.

Play the audio above for more: