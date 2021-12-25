Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has wished all Ghanaians a blissful Christmas season.

In a statement, Mr Bagbin expressed appreciation to Ghanaians for the support, love, prayers and criticisms which he noted have been a driving force.

He described the year as a significant one in many respects that holds vital lessons for the future of our political, economic and social agenda.

“The interest demonstrated by you all in what we do is a manifestation of the extent to which you have invested in the sustenance of Ghana’s democracy and the strengthening of the legislature.

“Parliament would not have made it this far, neither would I as Speaker of Parliament, without the support of the good people of Ghana,” portions of the statement read.

ALSO READ:

It added, “On behalf of the Members of Parliament, the Board and staff of the Parliamentary Service, I wish you a joyous Christmas and a new year full of success.