Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Friday led a delegation to commiserate with the family of late former Transport Minister, Dzifa Attivor.

The National Democratic Congress stalwart passed on on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, aged 65.

Family sources said she passed on at the University of Ghana Medical Centre after a short illness.

The former Minister resigned as Transportation Minister in December 2015, due to controversy surrounding a contract for re-branding of the Metro Mass Busses.

Madam Attivor was reported to have expressed fears of being jailed should the New Patriotic Party win the 2016 general election, though she had resigned.