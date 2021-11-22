A lad has got the recognition he deserves and also won the heart of Ghanaian rapper Strongman when he did justice to the latter’s song.

Simply known by stage name Exven, the young boy brought his A-game to the auditions of Adom TV’s Nsoromma Season 4 which took off over the weekend at the Melody Hotel in Takoradi.

Exven – who seemed confident in his delivery despite the two judges starring at him – opted for Strongman’s Last Verse rap song, and the fans were in awe.

This is the same reaction Strongman exhibited when he chanced on a snippet of Exven’s performance.

The rapper was in awe at how the young man breathlessly ‘murdered’ his song. Not only did he give a perfect rendition, his demeanor depicted someone who was in love with his craft.

RELATED

It is safe to say that Strongman is willing to work with Exven since he asked to see him as soon as possible.

“I must see this boy asap,” he wrote after posting the video on his official Instagram page.

Watch video below: