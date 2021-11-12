Eye-catching, captivating and undiluted entertainment; these are just a few packages audiences of Ghana’s best entertainment channel, Adom TV, are set to be served as buzzing kids reality show, Nsoromma Season 4 is set to roll.

The channel – which seeks to unearth and groom special talents – has opened slots for Ghanaians to stand a chance of climbing top stages as competitors of the popular singing competition.

Following the norm which began four years ago, auditions are underway and persons within the 8-13 age bracket, in every nook and cranny, are welcome to participate.

The two-day each scouting has been segmented in three categories; the North, Western and Eastern Zones and will all commence at 8:00 am sharp.

The first stop will be at True Vine hotel, Ahodwo in Kumasi and contestants are ready to bring in their A-game. This has been slated for tomorrow, November 13 and 14.

Contestants within the Western environs are expected to grace the Melody Hotel venue at Takoradi on the 20th and 21st November.

For contestants at Accra, the Mikado Conference centre at Labone will be the place to be two weeks from now on the 27th and 28th November.

In all, 30 contestants are expected to impress judges Akwaboah, Collins, Joe Bechem/Koda and Wutah Afriyie to sail through the tough audition process.

Kindly note that chances are open for contestants to try again in another zone after failing to qualify in their central zones.

All COVID-19 protocols apply.

Nsoromma Season 4 auditions will be telecasted on Adom TV as well as the channel’s social media platforms, GOTv channel 176, DSTV Channel 280 and HD+ channel 103.

More information and updates will be provided on Adomonline.com.

The show will run kind courtesy sponsors including Cowbell, Kellogg’s, Indomie, Yumvita, Franco Trading Enterprise and Big Maron Pharmaceuticals.